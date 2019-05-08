Heineken Thrills Seven Consumers with All-expense Paid Trip to Liverpool/Barca Clash

Heineken, who has enjoyed a long and successful partnership with UEFA for more than 20 years, sponsored seven fans to watch last night’s UEFA Champions League Semi-final clash between Liverpool and Barcelona at Anfield. The game was the eighth time Liverpool FC faced FC Barcelona in Europe.

The fans sponsored by Heineken enjoyed the UCL semi-final game with all its tension and emotions. Apart from the mesmerizing moves of Lionel Messi play, the eight beneficiaries of Heineken magnanimity also witnessed Liverpool fans react with nostalgia to their former players like Luiz Suarez and Philippe Coutinho on their return to Anfield.

Beyond the euphoria of the game, the lucky fans also had the opportunity to visit Manchester United’s Theatre of Dreams for a stadium tour and other important sites while on the trip.

They will also get the chance to join other English fans who will be cheering Tottenham Hotspur as they work hard to secure their first UCL final spot when they face Ajax in Amsterdam tonight.

For the first time in a long while, England had all four representatives in the quarterfinals of this edition with Spurs and the Reds proceeding to play in the semis.

Heineken Brand Manager, Olaoluwa Babalola described the trip as an amazing opportunity stressing, : “We are took these fans to witness the UCL in England at a time when fans everywhere will be ecstatic and in full support of their teams.

“We know how special football is to Nigerians and we are using one of the biggest platforms to show that we share that special love.

“Heineken is recognized for developing interactive and innovative campaigns and breaking new ground in its approach to marketing. These innovative strategies not only create revolutionary experiences, but also deepen connections with consumers.