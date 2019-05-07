Ikeja Disco Inducts 32 Young Engineers

Peter Uzoho and Esther Oluku

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) has inaugurated the 2019 Young Engineers Programme (YEP) in the company, made up of 32 fresh graduates from different universities across the country.

They are expected to undergo a-12-month training on power sector as well as to understudy the culture of the organisation.

The 2019 inductees are the third batch of the disco’s internship programme which began in 2014, as a strategic response to the immediate talent requirement to inject young and vibrant engineers into the power sector.

“These young engineers were selected after going through written assessment tests and a series of one-one interview sessions which involved over 2, 500 applicants.

“They have been hired because we recognise their talent and potential and we are confident that they will go on to build a successful career at Ikeja Electric,” the Chief Executive Officer, Ikeja Electric, Mr Anthony Youdeowei, said at the induction ceremony in Lagos recently.

Youdeowei added: “The intensive 12 month programme is designed to immerse our young engineers in the processes, procedures and operations of the Nigerian power industry. During the programme, they will go through a number of classroom-based learning sessions followed by hands-on and on-the-job work experience with rotations to different units and departments within the organisation.

“The training will also incorporate power generation and transmission, thereby providing them with exposure to the entire energy value chain”.

The CEO, however, disclosed that since the YEP programme commenced, the organisation has produced 66 young engineers including the newly-inducted participants.

He added: “It is our belief and expectation that the story of this set of young engineers will be even more successful.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, Ikeja Electric, Mr. Henry Ajibola, explained that the programme was aimed at, “converting formal engineering qualifications into work based knowledge centered upon power industry work; allow young engineers to better understand the processes that support the activities performed in field operations.

“Teach young engineers how to function in a multi-disciplinary organisation and promote a common goal and objective; improve young engineers’ problem-solving capability and ability to handle new situations; and improve their personal, interpersonal and communication skills.”

Also, while congratulating the inductees, Ajibola charged them to be driven and motivated by the desire to contribute to their country, saying “You need to have that determination to succeed, that courage to question the status quo. You need to take this as a project, not a job”.

Also, the Chairman of Ikeja Electric, Mr. Kola Adesina, enjoined the inductees to use the opportunity offered them to write their names in gold.

He equally urged them to use the opportunity to give Nigerians a better life.

“Work with sense and balance. Have focus. Work together as a team,” he said.