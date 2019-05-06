Xpress Payments Wins Awards

Xpress Payment Solutions Limited has added to its growing reputation by emerging the best institution in two categories at the Nigeria Fintech Awards.

A statement explained that the fintech beat other nominees in its category, taking away the prize for the ‘Fintech Start-up of the Year’ given to the fintech institution that had disrupted the financial services sector with new and innovative services, as well as ‘Female Fintech leader of the Year’ which was duly won by its Group Head, Switching and Terminal Services, Oluwatoyin Albert,

for her contributions to the advancement of the fintech sector.

A statement from the company explained that both awards further lent credence to Xpress Payments’ already growing reputation as a credible payment solutions provider in the fintech space.

The Nigerian fintech awards is the most prestigious recognition of excellence for the entire financial technology industry in Nigeria.

The awards, which is part of activities of the Lagos Fintech Week 2019, was intended to celebrate the achievements of dynamic people and businesses in the fintech sector as well as recognise the best innovations created by the best innovators and entrepreneurs that live and work in Nigeria.

Receiving the awards at an event in Lagos, Albert appreciated the organisers for the recognition, noting that Xpress Payments’ dedication to hard work and emphasis on quality and customer needs were being acknowledged.

According to Albert, the awards confirmed the organisation’sstrong management and un-matched commitment to service excellence.

“This award is a testament to our firm resolve in continuing to deploy customer-centric innovations by using cutting edge technology for consumer satisfaction and experience. This recognition will further spur us to do more in meeting the needs of our customers with unparalleled services.”

Xpress Payment Solutions Limited is a wholly owned Nigerian company which was incorporated in 2016 as a Private Company Limited by Shares. The company has an Authorised Share Capital base of N5 billion issued and fully paid up.

Xpress Payment specialises in the design, implementation and provision of platforms for electronic payments, collections, bills payment and funds disbursement.

As a shared infrastructure, Xpress Payments provides payment services around transaction switching and processing. The organisation also serves as a licensed payment terminal service provider to deploy and manage point of sale terminals.