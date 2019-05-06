 TURN THE PAGE

Monday letter2

From the case files of stupid but true news, flight 163 from Reagan Airport to Los Angeles was delayed for an unloading, not of a drunk passenger but of a pile of paper – specifically 635 kg of government documents or a little over 141,000 pages.

There are just too many silly components to this story for all to examine; Why not keep the originals at home and use a 10gm USB or even maybe send a backup USB copy by mail as well?

Why was so much actually printed out anyway?

Was any of it ‘secret’ government documents or just the usual stuff that nobody reads?

As there are only about a 1000 pages in Tolstoy’s ‘War and Peace’ was this ‘lots of wars and no peace’?

Was it the numerous letters sent to President Trump thanking him for doing ‘really great’?

Probably the best solution, apart from the pollution, may have been to fly it over the ocean and then unload it.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia