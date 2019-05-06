Saraki, Ganduje Congratulate Egbemode, Other NGE Officials

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday congratulated Mrs. Funke Egbemode, on her re-election as the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), during the guild’s 13th annual conference held in Lagos at the weekend.

Saraki, in a statement in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Yusuph Olaniyonu, while congratulating other newly elected executive council of the guild noted that Egbemode has not only surpassed expectations in the last two years but has taken the body of gatekeepers in the media industry a notch higher in growth and excellence.

“My confidence in your ability to effectively shoulder the responsibilities of the office two years ago has again been reinforced by the unanimous decision of your colleagues to return you and some of your executive members unopposed.

“You have indeed shown that hardworking women can shine like stars in a predominantly male profession. I am proud of you and I know that many women in the profession have a lot to learn from your humility, resourcefulness, integrity and sterling performance in office so far,” he stated.

Saraki called on Egbemode and the newly-inaugurated executive to consolidate on their previous achievements recorded and reposition the NGE as a critical partner in the nation’s developmental efforts.

The Senate President also reiterated his call on the NGE “to join hands with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other relevant stakeholders to rid the noble pen profession of quacks and impostors whose activities daily undermine the credibility of the true professionals.”

On his part, Ganduje described the re-election of Egbemode as as a return for stout leadership and dogged commitment to journalism excellence in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, the governor also hailed the emergence of Malam Umar Sa’idu Tudun Wada, Managing Director, Kano State Radio Corporation as Deputy President of the NGE.

He said Egbemode’s re-election was borne out of her remarkable and worthy contributions to journalism in the country, particularly during her first tenure in

office.

“I am thrilled by her uncommon commitment to the advancement of journalism and adherence to the ethics of the profession. Your re-election must certainly be hinged on your leadership qualities and successes you have recorded as a purebred professional,” the statement added.

He expressed the sanguinity that her leadership for another two years would further elevate journalism to an enviable standard and boost the image of the guild.

Ganduje also described the emergence of Malam Umar Sa’idu Tudun Wada, an ace broadcaster as vice president of the guild as clear testimony to his astute leadership trait and prudent knowledge in the management of affairs of people.

The governor also congratulated Ibrahim Shuaibu Garba, Kano Bureau Chief of THISDAY Newspaper as chairman of the correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

While applauding members of the guild for organising a rancour-free election, the governor urged other professional bodies and association to take a cue from the seamless transition by the NGE.

Meanwhile, Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu, has called on lawyers to stand up for the rule of law, adding that any country that is not bound by the fine principle of democracy was bound to fail.

Ekweremadu, who expressed concern over the judiciary, urged lawyers to also defend the independence and unity of the judiciary.

The Senator spoke at the re-union dinner of the 1986 Law Class of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), held in Enugu at the weekend.

“Today, the judiciary is challenged and we must not forget that this arm of government is at the heart of our democracy. Therefore, we must not allow its unity and independence to crumble. We must stand up for the judiciary and we must stand up for our own rights. We must ensure that the rule of law prevails because any country without the rule of law is bound to fail”, he said.

He called for continued commitment to the cause of the country despite present challenges.

“We must remain committed to the cause of our country, the cause of unity, and the cause of peace. The country belongs to all of us and we are not going to expect anyone to change the course of things for us except ourselves. We must never despair, no matter the situation because ours is a profession that believes in possibilities,” he explained.

“In the course of the World War II, Churchill told the people of England that if everybody defended his own, the whole of England would be defended. We all have a role to play to have better country”, he added.

Ekweremadu also eulogised the UNN, particularly the Faculty of Law for working hard to preserve the standard and reputation of the institution despite obvious challenges.

“The very regrettable trend in Nigeria today is that most of our institutions are beginning to decline. But this is one institution we have seen that has grown over the years and the Law Faculty if making much progress,” Ekweremadu further said.