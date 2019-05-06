PDP’s Smear Campaign Designed to Blackmail Judges, Osun APC Alleges

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has stated that the smear campaign against it by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was insidiously designed to blackmail judges of the Court of Appeal presiding over the disputed governorship election in the state.

According to the ruling party, the PDP is spreading the total falsehood that unidentified so-called officials of the APC are boasting in public that they have settled those judges in Abuja to decide in favour of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

“This is not only an insidious blackmail of the respectable and honourable judges, the PDP is also attempting with this false allegation, to disparage the integrity of the judges and instigate public skepticism, perhaps even rejection of the court’s decision, if it turns out not to be in PDP’s favour,” the APC declared.

The above allegations were contained in a statement from the party’s Directorate of Publicity, signed by its Director, Kunle Oyatomi, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, the state capital, yesterday.

In the statement, the APC warned that the PDP will be held to account if public order is breached as a result of any court decision that does not favour the party.

“This is because the false allegation that the PDP is touting can potentially instigate violence,” APC added.

The ruling party accused the PDP of a tendency to plot to wreck the system if the party loses the case that will be its fourth consecutive failed attempt to dislodge the APC from power in the state.

“It would also appear the APC argued that the PDP is uncomfortable with the democratic process and the rule of law and will do everything unfair, unjust and illegal to sabotage due process in order to snatch political power in the state,” APC said.