Oyetola Best for Osun, Says Sunmonu

Gov hails ex-NLC present for getting ABU’s honour

Pioneer President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Hassan Sunmonu, has described Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, as the most qualified person to lead the state at this time.

He said given his personality, wealth of experience spanning the private and public sectors, as well as his academic credentials, Oyetola is good enough to pilot the affairs of the state to an enviable height.

According to a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Mr, Adeniyi Adesina, Comrade Sunmonu spoke at the weekend during a reception for him by the Osun State Government, following the conferment of a honourary doctorate on him by the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria.

At its 41st Convocation on April 27, the foremost university conferred Doctor of Science on Sunmonu and Doctor of Letters on business mogul, Aliko Dangote, “for their immense contributions to the economic development of Nigeria and humanity.”

Comrade Sunmonu, 78, who hails from Osogbo, the Osun State capital, was President of the NLC between 1978 and 1984. He also served as the general secretary of the Accra, Ghana-based Organisation of African Trade Unions (OATU).

Sunmonu recalled how Osogbo elders, including himself, led by Chief Hammed Omidiran, interacted with people bidding to lead the state before the governorship election last year and found Oyetola as the best man for the job.

He said given the way the governor has been carrying on, he had no doubt that their decision was well thought out. He called for support for the administration to enable it to deliver on its mandate.

Sunmonu, who was accompanied by his wife, Alhaja Wasilat and many labour leaders to the dinner, expressed optimism that Osun State would witness massive development under Governor Oyetola.

The Governor extolled the septuagenarian activist for his integrity and love for the common good.

Oyetola recalled how Sunmonu was invited to intervene during a disagreement between the former government of the state and Labour, which he said the former NLC president did admirably to the satisfaction of all parties thereby restoring industrial harmony.

He described Sunmonu as not only a gift to the state from God but also to humanity and the downtrodden.

Osun State Head of Service, Dr Oyebade Olowogboyega, said Sumonu, with his commitment to humanity service and the masses, is in the class of eminent Nigerians like Prof. Wole Soyinka and the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi