NEXIM Bank ED Bags Doctorate Degree

James Emejo in Abuja

The Executive Director, Corporate Services of NEXIM Bank, Bala Mohammed Ballo, has been conferred with Doctor of Science Honoris Causa in Leadership and Management by ESAU University based in Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

The Investiture Ceremony, which took place at the bank’s head office was in recognition of his impressive academic and professional credentials as well as his selfless services to the development of humanity.

In its opening statement, which preceded the conferment of the award, the representative of the University noted that “You are one of the most outstanding change agents in Nigeria given your dogged pursuit towards the creation of an enviable corporate envi ronment in the Nigerian financial sector”.

The statement further stated: “You are a man who is honest, God fearing, straight forward and sincere.”

Bello has successfully completed the High Potential Leadership Programme at Harvard Business School, Boston, Massachusetts and Executive Development Program at Wharton Business School, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania both in the United States of America.

In addition to a certificate in Operations Leadership from the prestigious Richard Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario, Canada, as well as Portfolio Management Academy Certificate, New York Institute of Finance, he also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and an MBA from The Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria, according to a statement issued by the bank and made available to THISDAY.

He started his banking career with Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and has since then worked in various institutions, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Sigma Pensions Limited, where he was appointed the first indigenous Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer in 2011.

The statement added that aside his professional calling, Bello has also been involved in philanthropic activities in his immediate community and beyond for more than a decade, where he embarked on many projects, including provision of water, empowerment to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), scholarship awards to over 200 indignant students and sponsorship of several orphans up to graduate level in the last few years.

He was recently awarded the Ambassador for peace by the Universal Peace Federation, an award for those individuals whose lives exemplify the ideal of living for the sake of others.

With over 20 years meritorious service (the last 9 years at Executive level) in the financial sector, he was the pioneer CEO of Marine Capital Limited from where he joined Apricot Investments Limited in March 2016 as the pioneer Managing Director/CEO.