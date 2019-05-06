NBS: States Generated N1.17tn IGR in 2018

James Emejo in Abuja

The 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a total of N1.17 trillion in internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2018, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

However, total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 (Q4 2018) stood at N324.58 billion compared to N264.34 billion in Q3, 2018.

This indicated a positive growth of 22.79 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 24.82 per cent year on year.

According to the IGR at State Level-2018 report posted on its website, the NBS added that net FAAC allocation in Q4 2018 stood at N2.56 trillion while the total revenue available to the states including the FCT was put at N3.74 trillion.

Foreign debt was valued at $4.23 billion, while domestic debt stood at N3.85 trillion at the end of the 2018.

Nevertheless, states’ total IGR for the review period was N1.10 trillion, while the FCT generated N65.51 billion.

Lagos State led the IGR chart with N382.18 billion at full year, Rivers, N112.78 billion; Kogi, N11.33 billion; Zamfara, N8.20 billion; Taraba, N5.96 billion; Sokoto, N18.76 billion; Plateau, N12.72 billion; Oyo, N24.63 billion; Osun, N10.38 billion; and Ondo, N24.78 billion.

Others are Ogun, N84.55 billion; Niger, N10.43 billion; Nasarawa, N7.56 billion; Kwara, N23.04 billion; Kebbi, N4.88 billion; Kano, N44.10 billion; Kaduna, N29.44 billion; Jigawa, N9.24 billion; Imo, N14.88 billion; and Gombe, N7.34 billion.

Others are Enugu, N22.14 billion; Ekiti, N6.46 billion; Edo, N28.42 billion; Ebonyi, N6.14 billion; Delta N58.43 billion; Cross River, N17.55 billion; and Borno, N6.52 billion.

Others include Benue, N11.21 billion; Bayelsa, N13..63 billion; Bauchi, N9.69 billion; Anambra, N19.30 billion; Akwa Ibom, N24.21 billion; Adamawa, N6.20 billion; Katsina, N6.96 billion; and Abia, N14.83 billion.