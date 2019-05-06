Marketing Edge Inaugurates Award Jury

Raheem Akingbolu

Preparations for the 2019 Marketing Edge Brands & Advertising Excellence Awards are reaching conclusive stages, as management of the marketing and advertising publication recently inaugurated an eight-man jury for the industry awards.

Members of the panel are: Mr. Lanre Adisa, Jury President and Managing Director of Noah’s Ark; Mr. Kehinde Salami, who is a member of the panel/Managing Director of Ideas House and President of Experiential Association of Nigeria, EXMAN. Others are, Chief Chuddy Oduenyi, Managing Director of Compact Communications, Mrs. Bukola Akingbade, Managing Director of Neukleos Digital and Mr. Femi Adelusi, Managing Director of BrandEye Media Ltd. and Vice President of Media Independents Association of Nigeria (MIPAN).

Also inaugurated, though in absentia, are, Mr. David Okeme, Chief Marketing Officer, Remita Net, Mr. Emmanuel Oriakhi, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries as well as Mr. Tokunbo Modupe, Chairman, TPT International.

Publisher/CEO of the marketing journal, Mr. John Ajayi stated that the panel, comprising seasoned professionals in their various fields, have been carefully selected to do justice to the entries that would be received for this year’s awards.

The publisher specifically stated that the marketing and advertising publication opted for the professionals, because of the need to further strengthen the brand equity of the publication Awards while further raising the bar of competitive spirit in the Nigerian integrated marketing communications.

According to Ajayi, the award has become a yearly creative festival, which industry players and gladiators look forward to.

He said the magazine has continued to reposition and re-energise the competitive contest with a view to ensuring sustainability and credibility for ages to come. “We at Marketing Edge are mindful of the onerous and self-appointed task ahead of us in setting agenda while promoting the brand idea, we are by no means going to relent in continually up-grading our Awards as a standard benchmark for professional excellence in the industry,” he said.

Responding, Adisa commended the leading publication for its resilience, doggedness and pace-setting efforts in the industry, assuring that members of his team will definitely do all in their powers to ensure the job was thoroughly and painstakingly done.

The awards night would be preceded in the morning by the company’s National Stakeholders Marketing Summit. The theme for this year is “Story Telling as a New Paradigm Shift in Contemporary Brand Building: Convergence of Creativity and Technology.”

The keynote speaker expected is Professor (Sir) Chris Ogbechie, Senior Faculty Member, Lagos Business School.