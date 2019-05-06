Grange School, CIS Win Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club Swimming Gala

Grange School and Children International School have emerged champions in the Secondary and Primary School categories of the 4th Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club Inter School Swimming Gala held Saturday at the elite Ikoyi Club, Lagos.

Grange amassed nine gold, six eight silver and nine bronze medals to edge Edgewood School to second place on seven gold, one silver and three bronze medals while CIS came third with five gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

Unlike the previous editions where the categories were held separately, a jam-packed Ikoyi Club with about 300 parents cheering their kids, the Primary School Category was fiercely contested with CIS taking just a shade to beat Saint Saviour’s School, Ikoyi to the title.

CIS bagged nine gold, six silver and three bronze medals for the podium’s peak with Saint Saviour’s placing second with eight gold, nineteen silver and nine bronze medals leaving Grange with a consolatory third with five gold, four silver and seven bronze medals.

Morinsola Idowu of Lagos Preparatory School was named the MVP for female for the primary category while Abduljabbar Adana of Corona School, for the third straight year, won the male version.

Iman Adan of Edgewood won four gold medals which aided her to the female MVP in the secondary category just as Seun Adekeye of Grange won the male version.

Twelve primary schools, six secondary schools and a team of Lagos swimmers featured in the eight-nation long 60-event programme which attracted the likes of Aquatic Sports Federation of Nigeria President, Babatunde Fatayi-Williams, Lagos State Sports Commission Chairman, Dr. Kweku Tandor and others.

Zenith Bank has pledged commitment to the Championships stating that the improved standard year in, year out shows Nigeria can produce world swimming stars in the nearest future.