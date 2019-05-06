Delta State Partners Mega Fun

In keeping to the promise of running an all-inclusive government in Delta state, the state government has partnered with the strategic and entertainment agency, Mega Fun Plus Limited to hold an event tagged ‘Delta Grand Ball.’

The Delta Grand Ball which is set to hold on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Dome event Centre, Asaba, would see the presence of key business stakeholders and top Delta indigenes discuss different initiatives on how to move Delta State forward.

The event would hold on the night of the Delta State’s 28th anniversary to toast who-is- who in Delta State to an atmosphere of networking, chats and exploration of the achievements of the Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to the managing director of Mega fun plus, Mr. Ogude Akpobome, The Delta Grand Ball was strategically proposed for immediate delivery of increased influence and bonding with the state governor, for a potential familiarisation and endorsement by top influencers from the state.

“This first of its kind initiative will provide an opportunity to brainstorm with the Governor and other key stakeholders to give feedback on what they need to continue doing, what the government need to stop and what they need to start doing.” Ogus added.

The Delta Grand Ball would in the coming days hold a press conference to announce more of its plan on this initiative in May 2019 and further unleash more initiatives that will benefit the Delta State indigenes both home and abroad, investors in the state and the business leaders in the country at large.