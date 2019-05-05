Dickson Offers PhD Holders from Ijaw Automatic Jobs

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson has offered automatic employment to all PhD holders from the six states of the federation, where the Ijaw language is spoken.

The states, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, comprise, Bayelsa, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States.

The statement said that the governor made the announcement while inaugurating the Committee for the Employment of Ph.D holders across Ijaw land.

It said those to be employed would be deployed to the various state-owned tertiary institutions: the Niger Delta University (NDU), the University of Africa, the Bayelsa Medical University, the College of Education, the Bayelsa State Polytechnic and others.

The statement said the employment of PhD holders, which also covers those in the disaspora, “is part of the ongoing efforts of the government to reposition the state’s education sector and make it more viable.”

Following the inauguration of the committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Kemela Okara, the statement said those who are interested could apply through the committee for immediate employment.

It said that all PhD holders in the state civil service “will be deployed to lecture in the tertiary institutions where their services would be better appreciated. The employment of PhD holders will boost tertiary education in the state and help to develop the capacity of undergraduates in the different higher institutions.

“This is another clear statement we are making in our resolve to reposition our education sector for greater productivity. There is no doubt that Governor Dickson has delivered in that critical sector.

“We believe strongly that this automatic employment will bring about academic excellence in our tertiary institutions. It is a great opportunity for all Ph.D holders to take advantage of this offer. In his usual magnanimity he has also extended the gesture to all those who are not from Bayelsa but hail from Ijaw speaking states like Rivers, Delta, Ondo, Edo and Akwa Ibom” the statement said.