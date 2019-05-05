Auto Crash Claims 16 Lives in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

No fewer than 16 persons have been killed in a ghastly motor crash involving three commercial vehicles in Tukui Village on Dambatta-Daura road, Kano, while travelling to Daura, Katsina State.

A community leader, Mohammed Dambatta confirmed the accident yesterday, noting that at least 17 persons were involved in the accident, which include 14 males and three females.

According to the community leader, 14 persons died on the spot while two of three injured persons subsequently died in the hospital.

He attributed the accident to over speeding, saying shortly after the incident, security operatives, including some Federal Road Safety Corps Marshal (FRSC) officials rushed the victims to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist hospital.

Dambatta claimed that the corpse had been deposited to the morgue.

Also, a source at the hospital confirmed that 14 persons were confirmed dead on arrival, adding that the remaining three injured victims were unconscious, as at the time of filing this report.

When contacted, Spokesman of the FRSC, Kabiru Ibrahim Daura, who confirmed the incident, said N500,000 cash was also recovered at the scene of the crash.

In another development yesterday, the Kano State Police Command said it had arrested a 19-year-old commercial tricycle operator, Abdul Husaini, for allegedly stabbing his fellow 25-year-old operator, Mansur Ibrahim to death, with a pair of scissors.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna made the disclosure in a statement in Kano, noting that the incident happened at about 3 pm.

Haruna, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said Ibrahim and Husaini, an operator in Dakatar quarters in Kano had a dispute at Kabuga Flyover Bridge in Kano and in the process.

Consequently, the command’s spoksman Husaini stabbed the victim to death, with a pair of scissors on the chest.

Shorty after, the victim was rushed to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he was confirmed dead.