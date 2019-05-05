APC Elders Reject Oni’s Suspension

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ido/Osi Local Government Area, Ekiti State saturday condemned the decision of the state chapter, which suspended the state’s former governor, Chief Segun Oni for alleged anti-party activities.

The leaders, who are from Ifaki Ward II, condemned the decision of the party in a statement signed by Mr. Michael Durodola, Mr. Tayo Okanlawon, Mr. Ebenezer Ogunlana and Mr. Sola Ilori, .

The APC executives in Ifaki ward II had slammed Oni with indefinite suspension from the party for allegedly involving in some activities perceived to be injurious to the interest of the party.

Apart from other undisclosed allegations, Oni had shortly after the July 14, 2018 governorship election won by the state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi approached a state hight court, challenging his eligibility to participate in the May 12, 2018 primary of the party.

Oni, among other issues, described Fayemi’s refusal to resign as a Minister of the federal Republic of Nigeria as a infraction and flagrant violation of the party’s constitution and guidelines.

The letter conveying Oni’s suspension was signed by the chairman and secretary of Ifaki ward II, Shina Akinloye and Ogunyemi Taiwo , respectively and 24 other executive members in the ward.

In a statement yesterday, however, the leaders dissociated themselves from the suspension, saying it was an act of disrespect and describing Oni’s suspension as shameful and illegal because it violated the procedure of the party.

The statement said the ward executives’ decision “to suspend Oni did not receive the blessing of generality of Ifaki wards’ APC Leaders. The concocted allegations were unfounded. Names of those said to have raised allegations of anti party against Oni were not mentioned, neither were they invited.

“The faceless committee they said they set up did not property invite the former governor. The suspension letter written to the former Governor has no signatories and this rendered it useless.

“ With the above, we the entire elders of the APC in the two wards in Ifaki reject this suspension and we urge the party members and the public to discountenance it,” the statement said.

Oni’s suspension from the party also enjoyed the backing of the APC executive in Ido/Osi Local Government Area through its Assistant Financial Secretary and Assistant Organising Secretary, Mr A. Suleiman and Olanrewaju Olamope, signed respectively .

Apart from being a former governor, Oni also served as the Deputy National Chairman(South) of the party under the tenure of Chief John Oyegun.

The letter, which suspended Oni read in part, “ Subject to Article 21 Subsections I, II and X of the APC constitution 2014 as amended, we undersigned executive members of the APC hereby suspend you indefinitely from our great party, based on your refusal to honour our invitation for investigation and fact finding into the allegation of anti party activities leveled against your person by the members of our party.

“We are by the copy of this letter informing both the local government and state working committee of the party for necessary information and action. We the executive members of the APC in Ifaki Ward II, hereby request your presence at the Ilero town hall, Ilogbe , Ifaki Ekiti to clear air about the allegations by members of the APC in your ward.”