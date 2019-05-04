UBA Celebrates @70 

By Azuka Ogujiuba

On Saturday, 27th April, 2019, the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos was agog as Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc celebrated 70 years of operations.

The bank with operations in 20 African countries and in the United Kingdom, USA and Paris, threw a lavish party where it treated customers, shareholders, friends and well-wishers to a night of fun and relaxation.

Clients, royal fathers, captains of industries, political leaders, clients, friends of the bank and well-wishers from all works of life joined the UBA Group led by the Chairman Mr Tony O. Elumelu, to commemorate 70 years of legacy with the organisation which has over the decades, emerged as one of Africa’s topmost financial giants.

The bank combined the platinum anniversary with its annual CEO awards ceremony as members of staff from all its 23 countries of operations who had excelled over the past year were rewarded in the midst of thousands of guests.

Some of the guests present were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye, Enitan Ogunwusi; the Emir of Kano represented by the Sarkin Shanun of Kano, Alhaji Shehu Mohammed; Former and Present Governors of Cross Rivers State, Donald Duke and Prof Ben Ayade; Governors-elect of Lagos, Ogun and Kwara States, Babajide Sanwo-olu, Dapo Abiodun and AbdulRahman AbdulRazak.

Pastor Tunde Bakare; Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Otunba Gbenga Daniels; Chief Segun Osoba; Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Dr Jim Ovia; Oba Otudeko; Nnamdi Okonkwo; Rasheed Olaoluwa, amongst many others also graced the occasion.

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babaginda who could not attend the event sent in letters of congratulations to commend the bank on its landmark achievements.

Tony Elumelu who acknowledged all past chairmen, board members and management as well as senior staff both past and present said, “These are cherished moments for us, and we’d like to thank all of you who have made it possible for us to be where we are today.

“Thank you to everyone, our customers, stakeholders and those who have passed through UBA and worked hard to lay a solid foundation for creating a foremost institution. It is an evening worth celebrating for us all. 70 years is a huge number, a milestone achievement” he said.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, spoke about the banks’ achievements over the past 70 years and some of its objectives for the coming years, commending staff for their hard work and resilience that have contributed to UBA retaining its position as Africa’s top bank of choice.

“Every year, it is our tradition to appreciate our people who have put in their very best and gone far and beyond the call of duty to deliver excellent services to our customers and this year is even more exciting as we celebrate 70 years of our existence,” the GMD explained.

Great performances by A-list artists such as ‘science students’ crooner, Olamide, Phyno, Patoranking, Dbanj and female sensation, Tiwa Savage entertained the audience of over 2500 guests.

The surprise act which ended the night on a high, was the performance by award winning Nigerian artist, Wizkid who delivered nothing but the best in entertainment.