StarTimes, Bundesliga Treat Fans, Customers to Funfest

It was a combination of football, comedy and music, over the weekend, when StarTimes and Bundesliga International treated their fans and customers to a Bundesliga funfest experience at the Fun Factory, in Lagos. StarTimes and Bundesliga had announced that legendary footballer, Jay-Jay Okocha, a former Bundesliga star would take part in a three-day visit to Nigeria from 25th – Saturday 27th of April 2019 along with other Bundesliga representatives to interact with Bundesliga fans, StarTimes subscribers and to promote the league among Nigerian youths and football lovers.

Part of the activities to celebrate the Fan Fest event, held on Saturday, was a 5-A-side football competition that involved children within the age bracket of eight and 13years from selected schools fully kitted with different Bundesliga club Jersey like; Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchen-gladbach, RB Leipzigb, Schalke 04, TSG Hoffenheim, among others.

Out of the six teams that participated in the children’s competition, one of the two finalists, Ghetto Light lost 7-6 on penalties to Ablaze after the match ended goalless at regulation time.

Apart from the sporting and video games experienced by the children, there was a celebrity match that took place amongst the German Embassy staff in Nigeria, StarTimes staff, The Bundesliga Legend and media practitioners.

The presence of former Super Eagles captain and Bundesliga legend, Austin Okocha, added glamour to the celebrity legend 5 –A-side football competition. Jay Jay Okocha emerged champions in the celebrity mini tournament with the former Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany emerging the highest goal scorer and Most Valuable Player.

The event also had in attendance celebrity guest, Dr. Sid, while performance of live entertainment was by one of the top musicians in the country, the Legbegbe Crooner, ‘Mr. Real’, who added glamour to the event as he thrilled fans to his non-stop popular jamz.