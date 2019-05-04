Police Parade 7 Suspected Armed Robbers in Enugu

Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu



Enugu State Police Command yesterday paraded seven suspects for alleged armed robbery activities carried out at various locations in the state.

The State Commissioner of police, Mr. Balarabe Suleiman told newsmen at the Police Headquarters, Enugu, that the suspects were arrested between April and the 1st of May for their involvement in various criminal activities, including armed robbery and cultism.

According to Suleiman, arms ranging from; one AK47 rifle and 17 live ammunition, one single barrel revolver, locally made pistol, two double barrel short gun and two live cartridges, one locally made six rounds revolver pistol were recovered from the suspects.

He added that once investigations were concluded, the suspects would be charged to court to get the punishment that was due to them for their involvement in such criminal activities.

He stated that the suspects identified as, Chibuoke Charles; Okwudili Ilochi Chigozie Michael and Chibueze Chinecherem, all members of Ayee, a certain confraternity, were arrested on Friday April 26, 2019 at about 6a.m. by his men while they were returning from a wake keep at Agbogueze Nike.

He also noted that on April 17, the police through intelligence information arrested one Eze Emmanuel who is a final year Nursing student for cultism and upon search, a gun and two live cartridges were recovered from him.

Suleiman further noted that on April 4, his men, also on intelligence information, arrested one Okechukwu Egbuaba who according to him, had attacked a Police Officer with his three man-gang while the police officer was returning from election duty in Ebonyi State on 10th of March.

He urged members of the public, journalists especially to work closely with the command to rid the state completely of criminals as according to him, “Enugu State is known for peace and security hence the need for criminals and trouble makers to steer clear.

“I and my team have resolved to continue to maintain the culture of peace and security in the state. We will make sure not to create a space for criminals to operate here,” he said.