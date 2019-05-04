Obaseki’s road projects connect more Edo communities in Ubiaja, Igarra, Uneme, others

The Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has intensified road construction in rural areas across the three Senatorial Districts in the state to provide needed infrastructure for sustainable socio-economic development and improved livelihoods.

Project Coordinator, Edo State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR), Mr. Toju Onaiwu, said this in a chat with journalists, noting that the state government is intensifying efforts to ensure that more rural communities are connected to urban centres through road construction to spread development.



Noting that there is an even spread of the projects across the Senatorial Districts in the state, Oniawu said the state government is determined to bring development closer to the people and the projects will guarantee better socio-economic opportunities.



He stressed that a key feature of the projects is the construction of drains which assures durability of the roads and helps in mitigating flooding in the communities.



Onaiwu said more road projects by the state government outside the state capital, Benin City, include asphalt pavement/drainage construction with kerbs on Anslem Ojiezuwa Street in Esan Central Local Government Area; Irulele Road linking Uromi-Ubiaja Road (Mission) to Ubiaja-Ilushi Road; Ogbe Street, Ekpon in Igueben LGA and Ukpogo Ekekhen, Igueben.

According to him, construction is at advanced stage along Up Enwan Market Road, Enwan; Ugboshi Afe Road, off Igarra-Ibillo Expressway; Ogugu Township Road, off Benin-Igara-Ibillo Expressway and Secondary School Road Uneme Osu in Akoko-Edo LGA.

He said other ongoing projects are G1 Road, Ihumudumu, Off Benin-Ekpoma Expressway; Old Police Barrack Road, Ehor, in Uhunmwode Local Government Area as well as along Abebe Street, off Aba Road, Iruekpen LGA.