FIRS Chairman Commends Wale Adenuga’s Knockout 

Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Services, Dr. Babatunde Fowler has given high commendations to the film Knockout. It was an evening of laughter, merriment and unreserved applause, as the management of Wale Adenuga Productions hosted the FIRS boss at a private screening of the movie at Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos.

Dr. Babatunde Fowler said this after the screening: “It’s a very interesting movie which shows the talents we have in Nigeria.

“When people think about movies, their minds go to the foreign movies, but this is certainly a first-class movie and I think it would be acceptable and watched all over the world.”

Wale Adenuga, Executive Producer of Knockout said: “I am greatly impressed by the unprecedented performance of FIRS under Dr. Babatunde Fowler. He has contributed immensely to revenue generation for the provision of amenities and the overall betterment of the country.

“He has also been very supportive of the Nigerian Entertainment Industry, thus creating jobs for millions of our youths and turning their dreams into reality.”

Wale Adenuga Productions’ Knockout hit the cinemas on Easter Friday, and since then, it has dominated the Box Office as the most-watched Nigerian movie.

The Blockbuster Comedy Film Knockout is fun for the whole family and stars talents like Sola Sobowale, Hafeez “Saka” Oyetoro, Patience Ozokwor, Chiwetalu Agu, Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Desmond Elliot, Ngozi Nwosu, Yaw, Funky Mallam, Charles Okocha, Josh2funny, Akpan & Oduma, MC Lively, Princess and others.