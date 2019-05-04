Davido Serenades Chioma@24

It was celebration galore for music superstar, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido on Tuesday celebrating his girlfriend, Chioma Rowland. Davido shared series of videos, pictures and lovely messages to mark the special day for the birthday girl. He took to his instagram handle, davidoofficial saying,’’ happy birthday wifey!!@thechefchi! Im not lucky I’m blessed!! In another post, Davido said, “where we going??!!God bless you for me! Can never imagine spending the rest of my life with anyone else!! I love you baby!!

Great things ahead!!