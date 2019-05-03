Paragon, Poised to Set a New Standard in Laundry Business

Mary Nnah

Paragon Dry-Cleaners, a new entrant in the Lagos laundry and dry cleaning business, is poised to set a new standard in the industry around Lagos and its environs as it opened for business with a formal launch last Wednesday at 91, St. Finbarrs College Road, Akoka, Lagos.

The company, described as the new standard in dry cleaning, attracted an engaging crowd of prominent people during the launch.

Speaking at the event on the inspiration behind its establishment as well as its business model, Paragon’s Chairman, Dele Aloko, said the company aims to provide high quality, cost effective laundry and dry cleaning services for urban professionals all over Lagos.

The company, he noted has four branches now, but will extend its reach through a pick-up and delivery service covering Lagos, as well as expanding its branch network metropolis.

“We stand for passion, integrity, professionalism, excellence and reliability. We will provide an excellent customer experience through our consistent high quality services, customer intimacy and competitive pricing”, Aloko added.

Executive Director, Mr. Bunmi Aloko, spoke at length on the unique capabilities of Paragon employees and the valuable services the company will offer its customers.

Performing the formal launch, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo congratulated Paragon Drycleaners and urged them to ensure they provided high value services to the satisfaction of customers.

Speaking also, Mr. Osten Olorunsola, former Director of the Department of Petroleum Services, said the entrance of Paragon Drycleaners was a welcome development as Lagos was long overdue for a dry-cleaning company whose focus is on customer service.

Paragon’s approach promises to change the way laundry service is done by ensuring seamless pick up, timely delivery and a keen attention to customer requirements and to detail, ensuring all round customer satisfaction.