Organisers Announce Date for MBGN 2019

For over three decades, Silvervbird Group has crowned the most successful beautiful girls in Nigeria who are still making waves long after their reigns. It is that time of the year again when the organisers are searching for one young, beautiful and talented lady out of the millions of beautiful girls from across the country and the diaspora to wear the prestigious crown of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Africa’s longest running pageant, for 2019.

This year’s being the 32nd edition, according to the organisers would be remarkable in many ways as it is delivered on the theme, “Every Woman.”

This disclosure was made during a media briefing held at the Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island Lagos last week. The grand finale holds on September 20 at the prestigious Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Yenagoa Bayelsa.

According to the organisers, the theme, ‘Every Woman’ said was picked to pay tribute to the multitasking woman rolled into every woman because a potential mother and wife yet saddled with the under-appreciated responsibilities of being an unpaid nurse, doctor, accountant, economist, teacher, cook, cleaner, driver, adviser, and so on to her family in addition to her professional role as a career woman.

“We are searching for a beautiful girl with the intelligence to hold her own. She must be Nigerian by birth and with valid international passport. She should be above five feet, seven inches tall. Participants must be between 18 to 23 years of age and possess a minimum educational qualification of a secondary school certificate”, the organisers noted.

For those who are interested in the prestigious beauty competition, MBGN forms are still available for 10,000 naira at all Silverbird locations nationwide and at Occasions and Events stores and online at Silverbirdmbgn.com. Registration ends on June 30, 2019.

Screenings to select 37 contestants for the pageant will hold in Enugu, Owerri, Yenagoa, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Accra Ghana and Lagos for the final screening. Successful contestants will proceed to camp for grooming sessions in various life enhancing etiquette.

This year’s MBGN is being supported by the Bayelsa State Government, The Bozac Group, Occasions and Events, Silverbird Group, Silverbird Television and Silverbird News 24.

MBGN is returning to Bayelsa, the glory of all lands, for the fourth time in line with the State Governor Seriake Dickson’s pledge to add the pageant to the state calendar of events and boost tourism as a result.

This year’s pageant comes with lots of surprises plus much more exciting prizes for many of the contestant. The winner will drive home a brand new car and stand the chance to represent Nigeria at the Miss World pageant while the first runner up will represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant.