Obaseki, Uber management parley on investment partnership

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has met with the management team of global ridehailing platform, Uber, to strengthen ties and explore areas of investment in the state.

The business meeting took place at the Government House, in Benin City, after the governor resumed from a one-month annual leave.

The governor has embarked on an all-out campaign to attract investors to the state in a bid to reconfigure the local economy into an industrial hub and provide jobs for its teeming youthful population.

The governor harped on the state’s commitment to guarantee the sanctity of contracts and agreements, protect genuine investors and provide a conducive environment for industries to thrive.

Edo State has piqued the interest of local and global technology companies on the back of Governor Obaseki’s determined effort to turn the state into an investment hub, opening up economic zones and innovation hubs to attract investors.

In the last few months, global tech giant, Facebook, and MainOne have been fortifying internet infrastructure in the state with the laying of fibre optic cables across Benin City, to improve internet access and provide the much-needed support for the state’s growing tech ecosystem.

The visit from the Uber team is coming barely five months after its industry rival, Taxify, kicked off operations in Benin City, the state capital.

