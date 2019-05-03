Anyaoku Commends Air Peace

Former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has hailed the commitment of Air Peace to youth development in Nigeria. Anyaoku made the commendation during the finals of the 12th edition of the Annual Under-16 Inter-State Emeka Anyaoku Cup in Lagos. He urged Air Peace to sustain its support for youth development projects, saying the nation needed to invest more in its young people to ensure its well-being. Anyaoku also affirmed that the tournament instituted in his honour by the National Youth Soccer Association and supported by Air Peace had continued to positively impact the youth. He said some of the participants had been exposed to life-changing opportunities. He presented a medal to Air Peace as a symbol of recognition of its role in youth development in the country.

Speaking at the event, Air Peace Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Allen Onyema said the carrier would continue to distinguish itself as a pro-youth organisation. Onyema, who was represented at the event by Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said the airline had provided massive opportunities to positively channel the creative energies of the youth.