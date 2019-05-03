Air Peace Showcases B777 on Domestic Routes

By Chinedu Eze

Air Peace will today give travellers on the Kano-Abuja-Kano route a feel of its soon-to-launched international flight service.

The airline said it had scheduled its Boeing B777 aircraft to service its Kano-Abuja and Abuja-Kano operations on Friday.

A statement issued by Air Peace’s Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said the carrier would also repeat its Boeing 777 operations on the Abuja-Port Harcourt and Port Harcourt-Abuja routes on Friday.

The carrier pulled a big surprise on the travelling public with the deployment of its wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft for its domestic operations on the Port Harcourt-Abuja and Abuja-Port Harcourt routes on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Surprised members of the public praised the airline for giving its domestic passengers a foretaste of its long-haul service, saying the carrier was on the right track to provide an exceptional international travel experience.

The airline had assured that the showpiece flights on Good Friday and Easter Monday were the first of a series of domestic flights it intended to operate with its Boeing 777 aircraft ahead of the launch of its international flights starting with Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Air Peace said it would also operate long-haul flights to Dubai, Johannesburg, Guangzhou, London, Houston and Mumbai.

The airline has so far acquired four Boeing 777 aircraft for its long-haul operations. Three of the wide-body aircraft have already been delivered to the carrier.

Iwarah, said the flights planned for today, were in fulfilment of the airline’s promise to, “give Nigerians and the travelling public a taste of the luxury to expect on our international routes launching soon.”

He added: “The deployment of our beautiful big birds, the Boeing 777 on our Port Harcourt-Abuja and Abuja-Port Harcourt routes on Good Friday and Easter Monday was received with enthusiasm by members of the public.

“We are riding on the huge success of the Good Friday and Easter Monday operations to give many more members of the flying public the exceptional experience we delivered on the Port Harcourt-Abuja route.

“This time we are moving up North to give our esteemed customers on the Kano-Abuja-Kano route an opportunity to experience the wonderful service we plan for our long-haul operations. As an airline that listens to its customers, we are repeating our Boeing 777 operations on the Abuja-Port Harcourt route in response to the pieces of feedback we received after our hugely successful Good Friday and Easter Monday operations.

“We are desirous of having members of the public make their contributions to our international offering. We want them to own the high-quality service we hope to provide to give Nigerians, Africans and other members of the flying public a great alternative on some important international routes. In a few days, we will be announcing a firm date for the commencement of our Sharjah, United Arab Emirates service. Dubai, Johannesburg, London, Houston, Guangzhou and Mumbai will join our international route network soon after the launch of our Sharjah service. We are sparing no effort to deliver a long-haul service members of the flying public will truly be proud of.”

The airline said the flight departs Kano for Abuja at 8.35 a.m. and returns to Kano at 1.50 p.m. on Friday. The Port Harcourt sector of the Boeing 777 operations, it added, would take off from Abuja at 10.10 a.m. and return to Abuja from Port Harcourt at 12 noon.