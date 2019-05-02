We’ll Dialogue with Labour Leaders, Says Masari

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the International Workers’ Day, low turnout of workers characterised the celebration in Katsina State Wednesday.

THISDAY observed that many workers stayed away from the event which was held at Muhammadu Dikko’s Stadium, Katsina.

This is even as the state government said it would dialogue with Labour leaders in the state over the N30,000 minimum wage to arrive at a conclusion that is “realistic” for the state and its workforce.

Addressing the workers, the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, who was represented by the state Head of Service, Idris Tune, said the N30,000 minimum wage was a process which would not be concluded without a dialogue with Labour leaders in the state.

“This is a process; we cannot conclude that we are going to pay N30,000 minimum wage. We are going to dialogue with Labour leaders and arrive at a conclusion that is realistic to Katsina State Government and the welfare of workers,” he said.