Umahi Approves N30, 000 for Workers

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has approved the N30, 000 new national minimum wage for the state civil servants with promise to continue to work for their welfare in the state.

Addressing workers yesterday during the Workers’ Day celebration at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Umahi commended the civil servants for their role in his emergence as governor for the second term in the last governorship election, and consequently approved the payment of the new minimum wage to workers in the state.

According to the governor, “In my presentation, I did make promise that our state shall not be the first or the last to pay the new national minimum wage.

“Therefore, I approve the new minimum wage for our civil servants in the state.”

Umahi further said his administration placed high premium on workers’ welfare, adding that “in my administration, all I have done in the last four years was to address your challenges and develop workable blueprint to address your problems, and I am happy to say that within the years under review, a tremendous milestones have been achieved in terms of prioritising your welfare.”