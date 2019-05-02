Osun Ambulance Agency Parleys Stakeholders on Road Safety

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Transport Unions have been urged to comply with road safety regulations in order to reduce road crashes and accidents in the state.

The General Manager Osun Ambulance (O’Ambulance) Services Agency, Dr. Olusegun Babatunde made this known at the maiden edition of Sensitisation/Advocacy on Road Safety with transport stakeholders in the state, held at the National Union of Journalists Press Center, Osogbo.

He said the agency wants to ensure its response time to emergency call is reduced to five minutes or less, adding that the lofty ambition can only be achieved through the cooperation of transport stakeholders to alert the agency and give the right of way to ambulances.

Highlighting the core mandate of the agency, he informed the gathering that apart from rescue, treatment and prompt evacuation of accident victims, the agency also offers referral services to patients across all levels of health facilities as may be necessary.

Babatunde while responding to the complaint that, O’Ambulance does not carry corpses said, it is designed for transporting accident victims to the nearest hospital, but however explained that the ambulance can be used to carry only dead bodies of fresh accident victims and deposit same at the morgue.

“Let me appreciate the Governor Mr Gboyega Oyetola for the preferential support he is giving to the agency. Under his leadership, it is better structured to deliver more on its mandate,” he added.

Babatunde urged the gathering which consisted of leaders of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, Association of Commercial Motorcycle Riders of Nigeria ACOMORAN and others to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition and for their drivers to always be alert and careful when operating on the road.

While assuring Osun Ambulance Services Agency of its support and collaboration, the leaders of the three major transport unions in the state, used the medium to appreciate Osun Government for its efforts through the agency.