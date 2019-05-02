Ortom Calls for More Allocation to States

George Okoh in Makurdi

As the country marks the 2019 Workers’ Day, a call has been made by the Benue State Government for an increase to states in the sharing formula of resources between the federal government and states.

The state Governor, Samuel Ortom, made the call wednesday at the event marking the Labour Day celebration at the Ibrshim Babangida Square in Makurdi.

Ortom, who was represented by his Deputy, Benson Abounu, said most states are struggling to pay workers due to inadequate revenue, adding that a situation where the federal government takes over 60 percent of the country’s resources to the detriment of the states does not augur well for the state.

He called for an increment in revenue allocations to states if they are to meet the new minimum wage.

The governor said his government has a high premium on the welfare and wellbeing of its workers even as he announced that modalities have been put in place to implement the new minimum wage in the state.