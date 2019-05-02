Oliseh Hails Ajax’s Victory against Spurs

Former Ajax and Nigeria midfielder Sunday Oliseh on Tuesday night was ecstatic with the 1-0 slim win of the Dutch side over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg clash of the UEFA Champions League semifinals duel at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Oliseh who made a total of 54 appearances in the Eredivisie for the in-form team between 1997 and 1999 scoring eight goals took to Twitter to express his elation at the victory in the first leg.

“Extremely happy for Ajax. Great day for Amsterdam!!”

“Once an Ajacied, always an Ajacied!!” the onetime defensive midfield maestro who won the Dutch league with Ajax in the 1997/1998 season and the KNVB Cup in the 1997/ 1998, and 1998/1999 seasons tweeted.

Ajax claimed the bragging rights after the first leg meeting thanks to a 15th minute goal scored by Donny Van De Beek.

On April 17 Oliseh had tweeted the following as Ajax overcame Juventus that paraded five-time world player of the year winner Cristiano Ronaldo:

“Ajax in the Champions League semis is probably the best news,for saving world club football as we know it in a long time: a built team and playing its style as opposed to buying stars to win.

” Purposeful team, hard work pays, if u know how! Extremely pleased for my ex club and d fans.”

The return leg of the semifinals holds next week Wednesday with Spurs needing two clear goals to reach the final.