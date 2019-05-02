Obiano Restates Readiness to Pay New Wage

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to implement the new minimum wage.

Obiano, who spoke during the 2019 Workers’ Day celebration at Ekwueme Square in Awka, said he would commence the implementation once the guidelines for the payment of the minimum wage are released by the federal government.

He said his administration was ready to offer better opportunities that would promote workers’ welfare in the state.

“I have formally declared the intention of my administration to pay the newly approved minimum wage in Anambra State. “I will begin the implementation once the guidelines for the payment of the minimum wage are released by the federal government,” Obiano said.