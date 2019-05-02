Ngige Explains Absence at Worker’s May Day Rally

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said he was not able to attend the May Day event due to ill health.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Nwachukwu Obidiwe, the minister said: “Contrary to uncivilized attitude and barefaced lies contained in the address of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, I wish to state for the avoidance of doubt that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Ngige, was absent at (yesterday) today’s Worker’s Day rally for ill-health reasons.”

The statement said the minister has been down with flu since last Sunday, adding that “he met his doctors last Monday and has since been at home recuperating.”