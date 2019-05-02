Lady Golfer Leaves Social Media After Round with Trump

LPGA pro Lexi Thompson spent part of Easter weekend golfing with President Donald Trump and right-wing pundit Rush Limbaugh.

The White House released photos of the threesome from the golf course at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

On Sunday, Thompson announced on Instagram that she would be taking a break from social media because of “hurtful things being said to me” and that any subsequent posts would be from her management team.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Thompson had not posted on Twitter or Instagram since announcing her hiatus. With her Twitter feed filled with posts promoting products and services, it seems likely she’ll have sponsor obligations to manage during her hiatus.

This month was not the first time Thompson has golfed with Trump.

The White House announced in March that Trump and Thompson played a round together.

In 2016 — before Trump was president — Thompson told the Arizona Daily Star that she had a relationship with Trump through her family and had played with him on multiple occasions. She said then that Trump had offered her a membership to one of his courses as a place to practice.

“He knows our family very well,” Thompson told the Daily Star, per Golf.com. “He treats us amazing. He goes out there every weekend when he is home.”

She told Golf Digest in 2017 that golfing with Trump had changed since he became president because of the added attention, but that she did not discuss politics with him.

“I’m not into politics, so honestly I can’t even ask him anything,” Thompson said.

Thompson is a 10-time winner on the LPGA tour with one major win at the 2014 ANA Inspiration.

Trump has played with other prominent golfers including Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Dustin Johnson.