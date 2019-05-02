HiFL 2019: PACE Signs Five-Year Sponsorship Deal With Stanbic IBTC

As preparations for 2019 edition of the Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) heat up, Stanbic IBTC and league organizers, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited have announced the signing of a five-year deal that will see Stanbic IBTC continue in its role as one of the marquee sponsors of HiFL.

Speaking on the historic partnership, Group Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Mr. Yinka Sanni, elaborated that the sponsorship is in tandem with the company’s determination to help grow and develop a vibrant and productive youth populace in Nigeria.

Sanni further stated that “So far, we have been impressed with the organisation of the league. The inaugural edition in 2018 set a standard that we as an organisation are proud to be associated with. At Stanbic IBTC, one of our core objectives is to engage the youth through initiatives, which will contribute to talent-molding and character-building. We have committed in long term to this project because we sincerely believe that its course is aligned with our strategic vision”.

In his remark, the Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited, Mr. Sola Fijabi explained that the partnership was shaped by shared values of authenticity and innovation, and a genuine belief in youth empowerment and development. “These values will drive the partnership to change the game beyond the pitch, pioneering new ways to push forward the university communities, teams, and development while also bringing students together at both local and national levels”.

He went on further to emphasize the sponsorship as laudable and beneficial especially as it concerns the sustenance of the league.

“HiFL is getting bigger and better. We sincerely appreciate Stanbic IBTC for demonstrating commitment in this regard. They have laid a good example for other companies in terms of fuelling their passion and supporting the aspirations of the Nigerian youth.

“PACE and NUGA remain committed to partnerships that will ensure the sustainability of HiFL as one of the most veritable platforms for grassroots football development in Nigeria and Africa as a whole”, Fijabi enthused.

The Higher Institutions Football league (HiFL) is organised by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited (PSEM) in partnership with the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA).

The 2019 edition which is billed to start in June, will involve 32 universities from NUGA-member institutions.

The teams will play over a period of 21 weeks in a return leg elimination format after the group stage to determine the finalists.

The Super Four to determine the winners will hold at the Agege Stadium, Lagos. UAM Tillers from the University of Agriculture, Makurdi won the 2018 edition of the league after defeating the UNICAL Malabites from the University of Calabar 5-4 on penalties.