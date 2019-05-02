Ganduje Pledges Immediate Payment of New Wage

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has reaffirmed his pledge to pay workers in the state the N30,000 minimum wage signed recently into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the May Day celebration held at Sani Abacha stadium in Kano yesterday, the governor revealed that his administration had completed all necessary arrangements for the implementation of the new salary structure to civil servants in the state.

He said his administration was working assiduously to ensure the enhancement of welfare of civil servants in the state.

Ganduje explained that in an effort to boost the morale of civil servants, the state government had abolished the dichotomy between bachelor degree and HND holders working in the state.

“We know we were in difficult situation on the issue of minimum wage, but you too you are in a very difficult situation. “We know there is no money in the hand of government, and that you too are hungry. We know you are disturbed, we know you are worried and we know you are destabilised and not in healthy position as far as present salary scale is concerned.

“Therefore, I assure you that we can pay the minimum wage as signed by the president. We only appeal to you during the negotiation that there should be fairness and there should be a practical look into the issue. But we assure you that the issue of N30,000 minimum wage in Kano State is a done deal,” he said.