Firm Kicks-off Free Basic First Aid, CPR Training

Peter Uzoho

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Falck Prime Atlantic (FPA), a subsidiary of Prime Atlantic Limited, has kicked-off its free basic first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training, an initiative aimed at equipping 400 Nigerians with skills to save lives during emergency situations.

The programme with the tagline: “Saving Lives. One Nigerian at a Time”, commenced last weekend in Lagos, where some domestic workers and drivers were trained on CPR application – a step by step process of reviving an unconscious/breathless person.

CPR is a life-saving technique which is useful in many emergencies including a heart attack or near-drowning during which someone’s breathe has stopped.

Speaking at the programme, the Director, Business Development, Falck Prime Atlantic, Folake Sanyanwo, said the initiative was borne out of the need to get more people trained to be able to save the next man during any emergency situation.

She said: “We are all about safety, saving lives, and responding to health emergencies. This training is required because the opportunity to save lives is one that we should all be prepared for.”

Sanyanwo explained that the decision to train domestic staff and drivers was very strategic, adding that “every area that we have decided to go into is a strategic decision, we have thought it out. If I use myself as an example, if anything happens to me at home, who is going to help me? So you look at your domestic staff, you look at your drivers”.

She also said the company hopes to continue offering such training for a long term so that it would be remembered to have contributed to increasing the population of those out there that can actually help other people.

Sharing his experience, one of the beneficiaries, Famous Favour, said the training has opened his eyes to know more about first aid.

“What I heard about first aid was very narrow, I never knew it was this deep, I never knew that it is more than just giving someone paracetamol and putting on bandage. But today, I got to understand what CPR is, what to do in case of an emergency, how to save myself first because I have to be saved before I can be able to offer help to another person.”