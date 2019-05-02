Dozens of Terrorists Killed in Borno

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The combined forces of the Nigerian military and the Multinationsl Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Thursday killed dozens of terrorists in Damboa, Borno State.

Our correspondent gathered that following the massive bombardment by the air component of the MNJTF and sustained clearance operations of the ground troops, the terrorists ran out of supplies and are now seeking ways to sneak into town in search of food.

The desperate situation of the terrorists was confirmed in an update issued by Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole.

“During the encounter, troops were reinforced and gave the terrorists a lethal fight with only minor casualty on own troops and few damaged equipment.

“Dozens of the BHTs were decimated and several others escaped with severe gunshot wounds.

“Normalcy has since returned to the general area while troops dominated all likely escape routes of the terrorists”, a statement signed by Col Ado Isah, Deputy Public Relations Officer, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, said.

He said the terrorists “in their desperate and fruitless efforts, they resolved to spring surprise attacks on soft targets, smaller units, including civilian settlement with market advantage within the Theatre.

“It is in this regard, troops of 254 Task Force Battalion at Forward Operation Base (FOB) Kimba while on clearance operation along Sabon Gari in 25 Task Force Brigade Area of Operations – Damboa, came in contact with the terrorists”.

He said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in conducting robust and aggressive fighting patrols coupled with simultaneous clearance operations within the North East had been highly effective.

“These actions were aimed at complementing the efforts of Operation Yancin Tafki by the Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) currently ongoing along the borders of the lake chad region.

“It has been observed that the few elements of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) earlier bombarded and chased out of their enclaves were left with depleted number of fighters and supplies”, he said.

The army statement said the insurgents “are presently feeling the colossal storm of the joint operations and are now looking for ways to sneak into town for food supplies, logistics and most importantly weapons”.