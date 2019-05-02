Dogara Offers Free Medical Treatments to 10,000 Bauchi Residents

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has sponsored free medical treatment for 10, 000 people in Bauchi Local Government Area (LGA) of Bauchi State.

The medical outreach which commenced earlier in the week at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi was carried out by specialists under the aegis of ‘Doctors on the Move Africa’.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the flag off of the exercise, Team Leader, Doctors on the Move Africa, Dr. Haruna Joseph Kigbu, explained that this was the first phase of the annual free medical outreach being sponsored by the speaker, adding that the second phase would hold in Azare, Katagum LGA.

”We are here today to implement a free medical outreach programme that is being sponsored by the speaker of the Nigerian parliament Dogara. Our projection for the next six days is to treat about 10, 000 patients. Last term we were able to treat 18, 000 patients in this hospital,” he said

According to him, the services to be provided to patients include, general consultation, administration of free drugs, laboratory service, untra sound scanning, test and treatment of diabetes, hyper tension and surgery on people with cataracts, fibroids, Hernia etc.

He called on the incoming governor of Bauchi State to commit funds into such project opining that many people die of ailments because they cannot afford health services.