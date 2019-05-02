Delay in Release of Minimum Wage Template Hinders Implementation, Says Kwara Gov

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has revealed that the delay in the release of the minimum wage template by the National Salary, Income and Wages Commission is the only setback to the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for the workers in the country.

Ahmed made the disclosure in Ilorin yesterday in his speech to mark the Workers’ Day celebration in the state.

Represented by the state Head of Service, Mrs. Modupe Oyewole, the governor said the minimum wage template is the basic working tool for the committee to determine the new minimum wage to be implemented by government.

He explained further that the state government had constituted a minimum wage reviewing committee to enable workers enjoy the new salary as soon as implementation commences.

Ahmed assured the people of the state of the determination of his administration towards ensuring better welfare for the workers.

He also commended the workers and the labour leaders for maintaining good working relationship with the state government.