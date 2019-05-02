148 Workers Redeployed in Presidential Villa

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

In a major shake-up few weeks ahead of the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, about 148 workers have been redeployed from the State House.

Sources at the State House who gave insight about the exercise, described it as unprecedented, given the number of those affected.

THISDAY gathered that majority of those affected were mainly civil servants and security operatives.

A circular from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, which THISDAY sighted, put the number of civil servants affected at 71.

They were on SGL 07-14.The circular was dated April 24, 2019 and signed by Director, Employee Mobility, M. S. Naibi.

The circular said all handing and taking over process should be completed on or before May 3, 2019.

“Any disregard of this deployment shall be treated in accordance with provision of PSR 030301(b),” the circular stated.

It was gathered that the affected staff have since been informed about the development.

Some of them were said to have been in the Villa for over two decades.

A source disclosed that the affected staff will be redeployed to the Ministries of Education, Health, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Environment, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the Head of Service, among others.