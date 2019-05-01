UBEC Board Chairman, Daughter Freed from Captivity

• Police arrest one suspect over the abduction

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Board Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Muhammed Mahmoud, and his daughter were yesterday released by their abductors.

This is coming as the Kaduna State Police Command has arrested one Abdur-Rahman Ahmadu in connection with the abduction of Mahmoud and his daughter.

Mahmoud, his daughter and several other travellers were abducted last Monday on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway when suspected bandits open fire at them.

The UBEC boss’ driver was said to have been killed during the incident.

There has been no information about other commuters who were abducted by the bandits.

Mahmood’s freedom was confirmed in a telephone interview by Hussaini Danladi, a relation, who said they were freed from captivity at about noon yesterday.

Danladi, however, did not say whether a ransom was paid before their release.

The kidnappers seemed to have taken over the Kaduna-Abuja expressway which has been deserted by travellers following the deadly activities of the criminals-kidnapping, armed robbery among others

Despite the massive deployment of security of personnel on the highway, the bandits have continued to operate in the most daring manner, killing and abducting people plying the road.

The road has been deserted by many commuters who now prefer to travel by train.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, yesterday disclosed in a statement that the state police command has arrested one Abdur-Rahman Ahmadu in connection with the abduction of Mahmoud and his daughter.

The statement said the suspect was undergoing interrogation in police custody while efforts were on course to apprehend the remaining fleeing suspects.

Yakubu also confirmed the release of the UBEC board chairman and his daughter, saying that their release came following a pressurised combing by the police operatives deployed to rescue them, adding that they were released unhurt.

According to the statement, their release came when the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu Abubakar was attending a Zonal Meeting of Northern Traditional Ruler’s Council in Kaduna.

He said “the IG used the opportunity to visit the family and sympathise with them on the unfortunate incident.

“The IG assured the family of Police commitment to unmask the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

“IG Mohammed Adamu Abubakar informed the general public that already one suspect has been arrested by the Police in connection to the incident and one AK47 Rifle with 29 rounds of ammunition was recovered in his possession”.