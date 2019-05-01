Smile Assures Customers of Stable Network, Despite Malware Attack

Emma Okonji

Smile Nigeria has assured its customers of the security and safety of their connectivity on its network, despite the malware attack on some notable broadband service providers in Nigeria recently.

The company implored its customers currently experiencing service disruption caused by the malware attack to visit their nearest Smile shop for immediate attention and solution. Acknowledging that some of its customers’ devices were affected by the reported malware believed to have been instigated by Jisatsu, Smile Nigeria noted that the bulk of customers on its network were unaffected by the malware as a result of its timely identification of the malware activities through its firewall.

The company said it regretted any inconvenience caused by the incident and advised those that have noticed any service disruption to contact the nearest Smile shop or call the call Centre.

Smile, said it would continue to protect businesses on its network, using latest technologies.

Managing Director of Smile Nigeria, Mr. Godfrey Efeurhobo, reassured customers that it has always adopted the best technologies in enhancing its network infrastructure so as to withstand any attack.

The quick response from Smile and its willingness to support customers on its network who experienced service disruption due to the malware has received commendation from industry analysts. Secretary of Business Renaissance Group (BRG), Dr. Funsho Akomde, commended Smile for its swift response and willingness to stand by its customers at all time. In a similar view, President of The Telecoms Collective, Smart.