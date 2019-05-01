Oyo Gov-elect Writes Ajimobi over Activities of Appointees

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State governor-elect, Mr. Seyi Makinde, yesterday officially wrote Governor Abiola Ajimobi, to rein in, on some of his political appointees, fond of engaging in activities that could hamper smooth take-off of the new government on May 29.

Makinde, in a letter to the governor, specifically mentioned the state pilgrims’ board (Muslim wing) of making far-reaching plans and even radio announcements in relation to the board’s activities beyond May 29 2019, when it is crystal clear that the tenure of this outgoing government ends on the above-stated date.

He said some government appointees under ‘the guise of spurious legitimacy’ have been involved in the deliberate rush to award contracts backed with questionable mobilisation running into billions of naira.

He specifically mentioned the activities of the state Muslim wing of the pilgrims’ welfare board and the instruction to the local government chairmen to mop up the stabilisation account as moves by the representatives of the present government to scuttle the transition process.

He also warned that he may have to reconsider some of the actions taken in that transaction when he eventually takes over the government after May 29.

The letter read, “Your Excellency, since March 11 this year and 48 hours after the gubernatorial election, I have observed serial infractions that connote efforts to thwart smooth transition come May 29, 2019, under the guise of spurious legitimacy.

“I have highlighted some of them to the public through my campaign office, including but not limited to deliberate haste to rush out fresh contracts, backed with mobilisation, running into billions of naira even while other residual issues of more importance were crying for attention.

“The instruction to LG chairmen to mop up the stabilisation account, which was a strategic saving is also one of the infractions I refer to.

“I wish to draw your attention to yet another development in a similar manner presently playing out at the Oyo State Muslim wing of the pilgrims welfare board, which continues to make far-reaching plans and even radio announcements in relation to the board’s activities beyond May 29 2019 , when it is crystal clear that the tenure of this outgoing government ends on the above-stated date.

“While the chairman and the board are still well within their rights to function in that capacity till the end of this outgoing administration, it is, however, unacceptable and mischievous for the board to be making long-term plans that are well beyond May 29, 2019 with regards to the coming hajj operation, as my administration will not be bound to accept any of these arrangements, including transportation, accommodation, and welfare of Oyo State pilgrims for the coming hajj operations.

“Any action executed by the board that will continue after May 29 will be considered to have been initiated in bad faith. I, therefore, call on your Excellency sir, to prevail and rein in all overzealous officials who may wrongfully perceive the lame duck situation in Oyo State as a gold rush.”