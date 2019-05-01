Kano will Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage, Gov Assures Workers

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has reaffirmed his pledge to pay workers in the state the N30,000 minimum wage signed recently into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during the May Day celebrations held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on Wednesday, the governor revealed that his administration had completed all necessary arrangements for implementing the new salary structure to civil servants of the state.

He said his administration is working assiduously to ensure the enhancement of the welfare of civil servants in the state.

Ganduje explained that in an effort to boost the morale of civil servants, the state government had abolished the dichotomy between degree and HND holders working in the state.

“The issue of minimum wage, we know we were in difficult situation, but you too are in a very difficult situation. We know there is no money in the government’s coffers, we know you too are hungry. We know you are disturbed, we know you are worried and we know you are destabilised and we know you are not in healthy position as far as present salary scale is concerned.

“Therefore, I assure you, we can pay the minimum wage as signed by Mr. President. We only appeal to you during the negotiation, there should be fairness and there should be a practical look into the issue. But we assure you that the issue of N30,000 minimum wage in Kano State is a done deal,” he said

According to him, “Ladies and gentlemen, we will like you to put in your best. What we are looking for is a symbolic relationship between government and the workers, between employers and employees.”

Speaking earlier, the state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ado Minjibir, commended the state governor for taking giant strides in making sure that the state civil servants are getting their salary as at when due.

He therefore urged the state government to sustain the tempo, calling on the government to assist workers excel in their respective working places.