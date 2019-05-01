Firm Deepens Capacity on Digital Marketing

Nosa Alekhuogie

The Amplify Digital Agency has called on organisations to always ensure they carry out some form of measurement of their return on investment (ROI) in digital marketing.

This call was made at the maiden edition of its knowledge-based meet-up event, which held recently in Lagos.

The event, which is expected to hold every last Thursday, brought together practitioners as well as clients to share experiences and proffer solutions to some of the challenges that surrounds the segment in the country.

Explaining the essence of the meet-up, the Chief Executive Officer, Amplify Digital Agency, Alexander Edem said: “We think that if marketers could deepen their knowledge of the industry and the tools that are available for use, and also, deepen the knowledge of the customer and their knowledge of the client, things will be better.

“Poor results from investment in digital marketing have seen many executives underplay the importance of brand communication and visibility. “Nevertheless, the survival of the business often depends on how well it is leveraging digital marketing channels. The 21st century customer has moved his location online hence any serious organisation that does not have any form of presence online is essentially choosing not engage their clients in their new location.”

He added: “There are many new digital marketing trends and strategies that are evolving in the current high-tech, internet-connected era and organisations now need to use them to succeed in their efforts to scale.

“In the same vein, digital marketing agencies need to upgrade their knowledge on what really works for specific situations in order to achieve maximum results.

“This is where the clients’ ROI becomes very critical as the agency will often have to show proof that money was well utilised and results match up to investment.”

Experts present during the panel session also agreed that ROI does vary from one company to another.

Speaking further, Edem said: “I don’t think we will ever finish the conversation, it is an ongoing discussion because ROI can only be subjective.

“For some companies having more customers engage with them is enough ROI, for some other people it comes down to the hard money, what was the investment and what was the profit from the investment? Different marketers have slightly different perspective to how to measure ROI.”