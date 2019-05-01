Don’t Delay Implementation of N30,000 Minimum Wage, Workers Appeal to Ekiti Gov

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Organised labour in Ekiti State on Wednesday told Governor Kayode Fayemi not to delay the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.

It charged the state government to pay its workforce without negotiation or delay the wage bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The workers, who said this in Ado Ekiti, during the 2019 May Day celebration in the state, lauded Fayemi for prompt payment of salaries since he assumed office in October last year.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman in the state, Olatunde Kolapo, who said workers at both private and public sectors would soon experience increased salaries, added that: “More than 20 states have shown their commitment and their readiness to pay the minimum wage. We therefore encourage Ekiti State Government to implement without re-negotiation.”

Kolapo also canvassed the increment in the monthly subvention to Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti to enable it meet with “research, teaching and learning,” saying “the university needs to cope with her growth in leaps and bounds”.

“Consequently, the university is in dire need of better funding to be able to meet her needs as the internally generated revenue can no longer be sufficient to cope with increase in wages,” Kolapo stated.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chairman in Ekiti State, Sola Adigun, who hailed Fayemi for his commitment to the welfare of workers, said: “It is gladdening to know that you are one of the very first governors who conceded publicly to the implementation of the new minimum wage.

“Mr Governor, let me admonish you that the implementation of the new minimum wage should also commence with immediate effect as expressed by the federal government.”

While commending the workers for their resilience, Fayemi, represented by his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, who congratulated the new leadership of NLC and TUC, however, told the workers that the state would not lag behind in the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.

“Every worker in the country is expecting payment of the new minimum wage. By the grace of God, Ekiti will not lag behind in its implementation. This, we believe, will inspire workers to give their best,” the governor said.

Fayemi, who reiterated his commitment to prioritising the welfare of workers, sought cooperation of the workers for his administration to deliver the expected democracy dividends, saying: “Be assured that the backlog of your salary arrears will be paid,” as he charged workers to be more effective and efficient at their duty posts.