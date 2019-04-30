Train Crushes Tricyclist, Passengers in Lagos

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

An Abule Egba-bound train Tuesday morning crushed a tricyclist and his four passengers when the tricycle veered into the rail track.

THISDAY gathered that the train had left the station at Oke Aro and was heading towards Abule Egba when the tragedy occurred as its approached Toyin, a suburb between Agbado Crossing and Iju-Ishaga Station.

According to eyewitness account, as the train approached, motorists and pedestrians stopped to give it the right of way.

However, the tricyclist who tried to make a last-minute dash across the track, was crushed by the train, killing him and his passengers.

After the train passed, the mangled remains of the passengers and the carcass of the tricycle splattered on the rail track.

*More details later…