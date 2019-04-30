Sultan Seeks Proactive Steps to Tackle National Challenges

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Sa’ad III, has called for commitment and proactive steps to address the challenges bedeviling the country.

Speaking yesterday at the opening session of the JNI Central Council Meeting and Annual Pre-Ramadan Conference in Kaduna, the Sultan maintained that the challenges have been in the increase because necessary steps and commitment to implement solutions identified were not taken.

The conference was organised to provide the Islamic solutions to the menace of poverty, insecurity and the influence of drug abuse in the Muslim society.

According to him, “The challenges bedeviling the country require commitment and proactive steps to address them.

“These challenges have unfortunately been on the increase because necessary steps and commitment to implement solutions identified are not taken.”

He said the meeting would discuss issues affecting the Muslim Ummah and some national issues affecting the society as well as proffer the way forward.

The Islamic monarch called for prayers for the souls of those who have been killed as a result of the security challenges in Nigeria, noting that death is inevitable for all, as he added that everybody would be accountable someday to God for their actions.

“As human, we cannot run away from death but our activities here on earth is what will stand for us on the day of judgement,” he added.

The meeting which was attended by prominent Islamic leaders and scholars later went into closed door.

A communique is expected to be issued at the end of the meeting.