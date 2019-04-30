Obaseki’s education reform: Edo Poly Usen promotes 70 staff, to hold Arts Festival

…Chief lecturers set for inaugural lectures

The Management of the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has announced academic and non-academic staff promotion for 2017 and 2018 after due approvals from the state government, with two lecturers climbing to the Chief Lecturer cadre.

The school is also set to host an Arts Festival to showcase its depth of multidisciplinary focus, where the art and cultural potential in the school and host community will be on full display.

Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, disclosed this in a chat with journalists, noting that the state government has approved the promotion of 70 staff at the school covering 2017 and 2018 promotions.

According to him, “I am delighted to inform you that we have gotten approval for staff promotions. This is in line with my vision to ensure that staff at this institution are well motivated and get their promotion as and when due. For 2017, 26 academic and 16 non-academic staff were promoted; while in 2018, 16 non-academic and 12 academic staff were promoted. Among those promoted are Chief Lecturers, Principal Lecturers, Senior Lecturers, Principal Instructors, Principal Auditors and others.

“We are also processing the payment of promotion arrears for 2017 and 2018 so that those who have been promoted would get their due benefit. We congratulate all those that were promoted.”

Prof. Falodun said part of the task for the new Chief Lecturers is the presentation of inaugural lectures, to proffer solutions to societal problems drawing from experience and expertise garnered over the years.

On the Arts Festival, he said the school is being repositioned to meet the needs of society and showcase potential in visual, literary and performing arts for the benefit of the school and the host community.